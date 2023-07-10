Tewkesbury schools in lockdown due to police incident
A secondary school in Gloucestershire is in lockdown due to a police incident.
Emergency services were called to Tewkesbury School on Ashchurch Road but did not give details of the incident.
Gloucestershire Police said: "The school is in lockdown while police are at the scene. More information will be released in due course."
Tirlebrook Primary School on Brensham Road is also in lockdown due to the incident at Tewkesbury School.
In a message to families, the primary school said: "An incident has occurred this morning at Tewkesbury Academy (Tewkesbury School) and we have been advised by Tewkesbury Police to put in place a lock down.
"We have a police presence at school and are being fully supported at this time."
The school said that all children at Tirlebrook and Little Oaks, the nursery on its grounds, were "safe and well".
"We must ask that families do not come to school during this time as this could compromise the police operation currently underway and also compromise the safety of the children."
Special needs facility Alderman Knight School, which shares the same site as Tewkesbury School, has not confirmed whether it is also in lockdown.
