Gloucestershire Airport bosses say 'future secure' after concerns
- Published
Gloucestershire Airport bosses insist its future is "secure" after concerns were allegedly raised around safety, maintenance and communication.
Leaked minutes, not verified by the BBC, suggest on-site businesses highlighted fears at a meeting.
It comes after director, Karen Taylor, left her role suddenly last month, though it is not known whether her departure is linked to these concerns.
The interim director Mike Morton said the airport was "completely solvent".
Mr Morton confirmed a private meeting took place in June and said he was very disappointed the minutes had been leaked.
The airport is mainly used for private flights, training and clubs - and brings in more than £50m each year to the local economy.
The site in Staverton and the company is jointly owned by Gloucester City Council and Cheltenham Borough Council - although neither is involved in the day-to-day running of the business.
The airport faced threats of closure a decade ago when the two councils were considering whether to sell the land to build up to 3,500 homes.
Significant improvements have taken place over the past few years, including the refurbishment of two runways - which bosses had previously suggested could lead to the reintroduction of commercial flights to UK cities and the Channel Islands.
However there have been questions raised over the airport's finances.
Last year it recorded a £4.7m loss - and since 2017 it has borrowed at least £2.25m in loans from the two authorities.
Both councils issued a joint statement in which said they "cannot comment on senior management at Gloucestershire Airport as this is a matter for the company's board".
The statement added that "both councils have issued loans enabling capital improvement works", however, they would not confirm how much they have lent the business.
In a meeting held last month, on-site companies allegedly accused bosses of not keeping them informed of what was happening at the airport.
Other issues allegedly raised include a lack of radar facilities, poor maintenance of the tower and difficulty getting flight slots.
None of the businesses at the airport would speak to the BBC.
'Liquidity is fine'
The airport is also said to be facing difficulties selling the business park it created two years ago.
The 15 acre (653,000 sq/m) space sits on the former third runway. It was supposed to deliver 1,500 jobs and be up and running last spring.
But, so far no buyer has been found.
Mr Morton said: "The downturn in the economy and Ukraine war has meant we haven't been able to sell the business park - but we have three realistic offers on the table now.
"The airport's liquidity is fine, shareholders are fully in support and there is no threat to its future - it is secure.
"We are very confident existing businesses will expand on the site, and new ones will arrive."
