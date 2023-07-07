B4070 crash: Man dies after car hits tree in Witcombe
A man has died and another has been arrested after a fatal collision on Thursday night, police have said.
The man, a car passenger in his 50s from Swindon, was killed when the vehicle he was in collided with a tree in Witcombe, Gloucestershire.
The driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol.
A female passenger in her 20s remains in a serious but stable condition.
The woman, who is also from Swindon, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Gloucestershire Police said the emergency services were called to the scene on the Old Birdlip Hill just before midnight on Thursday, when the Volkswagen Passat collided with a tree near The Dower House.
Police said no other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Road closures remain in place at the junction for the B4070 Witcombe Hill and at the bottom of Old Birdlip Hill.
A police spokesperson said the closures are expected to remain throughout the day while an investigation continues.
The driver, a man in his 40s and from Swindon, remains in custody.
