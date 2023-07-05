Public warned over dog missing in Stroud after police raid
People have been warned not to approach a dog that escaped during a police raid.
Police were executing a warrant on Dudbridge Meadow in Stroud, Gloucestershire, at around 08.30 BST on Wednesday, when the dog Arrow ran off.
Officers are asking anyone who sees the dog, which they say is a Bully breed, to not approach it and to call 999 as it is not known how it will react.
The Dog Warden at Stroud District Council has been made aware.
Officers have been conducting searches in the area but are yet to locate Arrow, police said.
