Alderton homes approved despite community concerns
Almost 50 new homes will be built in a village after developers won an appeal against a council.
Rainier Developments has won its appeal against Tewkesbury Borough Council's refusal to grant permission to build 48 properties in a 10-acre field in Alderton.
Its proposals would provide a mix of one to four bedroom homes.
The scheme had been met with strong opposition from villagers and the parish council.
Council planners had turned down the scheme for the rural location, citing the impact it would have on the Cotswold area of outstanding natural beauty and fears that newcomers would harm the social and economic wellbeing of the village.
But a planning inspector has now granted permission due to the lack of a five-year housing land supply.
They felt the adverse impacts of granting planning permission would not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the development.
Councillor Jim Mason said the decision will have a huge impact on the village, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said he fears the inspector's comments could lead to more speculative developments.
"Of course, it opens the door to speculative development. It's going to be interesting to see whether the council challenges the decision.
"Alderton has risen by roughly 50%. It's gone from about 200 houses before this all started and, in recent years, it's had over 100 homes built. All won on appeal."
