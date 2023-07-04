Gloucester man jailed for three years for strangling partner
A 29-year-old man who repeatedly strangled his partner, making her struggle to breathe, has been jailed for three years.
Joshua Bell from Gloucester, pleaded guilty at Gloucester Crown Court on 3 July to four charges of intentional strangulation.
The offences occurred between Christmas Day 2022 and 20 January 2023.
A restraining order preventing him from contacting his former partner has been put in place until August 2031.
The court heard how the pair had been in an unhappy "toxic" relationship and that in August 2021 Bell had already been convicted of a number of offences against the woman that resulted in a restraining order being issued to prevent him contacting her.
However, Bell, from Northgate Street, ignored the order when the woman told him she wanted to rekindle the relationship.
'Unhealthy relationship'
The court heard how the pair had an argument on Christmas Day where the first strangulation incident happened, which led to the police being called.
During further incidents overnight on 18-19 January and on 20 January, Bell strangled the victim so hard "she thought she was going to pass out".
The woman said in a victim statement: "Bell was cold and didn't care about me.
"He was controlling towards me. If I hadn't contacted the police we'd still be stuck in the same cycle of an abusive relationship."
'Controlling'
Sarah Jenkins, defending, said: "He lost his temper, which led to these charges.
"Neither took the position to walk away and realise the state they had got themselves into.
"He has spent the last six months in custody, during which time he has become sober and he has no intention of rekindling the relationship with the woman.
"He said that the constant arguing was exhausting."
As well as admitting the four charges of intentional strangulation of the woman, Bell also pleaded guilty to breaching the restraining order that had been imposed by Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on 17 August, 2021.
Judge Rupert Lowe told Bell: "You have 10 previous convictions, three of which were domestic violence against other former partners in your life.
"It was an unhealthy relationship but that does not give you the right to strangle her.
"You lost your temper on multiple occasions and strangled her to the point where she couldn't breathe."
