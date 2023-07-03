Chipping Campden man admits manslaughter of his elderly mother
- Published
A man has admitted killing his elderly mother at the home they shared in Chipping Campden in Gloucestershire.
Beatrice Corry, 84, was found with serious head injuries at an address on the High Street in the early hours of 6 January and died a short time later.
Matthew Corry, 46, denied murder but admitted a lesser charge of manslaughter via video link at Bristol Crown Court on Monday.
He is currently being held in a secure psychiatric hospital.
Anna Vigars QC, prosecuting, told the court that the Crown Prosecution Service was not seeking a trial on the murder charge.
Corry will be sentenced on 10 July.
Judge Peter Blair KC ordered that Corry be brought to court in person for his sentencing hearing, when he will also hear evidence from the psychiatrist treating him.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk