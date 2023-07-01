Car driver aged in 30s dies in crash with bus in Sedbury
A man aged in his 30s has died in a crash involving a car and a bus.
Gloucestershire Police were called to Beachley Road in Sedbury, Forest of Dean, at 15:55 BST on Friday.
The collision involved a single decker bus and a black Audi A1. The driver of the Audi sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.
Three other people had minor injuries and police have asked anyone who witnessed the collision or drivers with dashcam footage to get in contact.
The man's next of kin are being supported by specially-trained officers, said a police spokesperson.
A road closure put in place to allow for a collision investigation to take place was lifted at about 02:30 BST on Saturday.
