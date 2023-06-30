Gloucestershire man with Parkinson's runs to Barcelona
A 65 year-old man with Parkinson's is taking on a 920-mile (1,480 km) run from London to Barcelona.
Neil Russell, from Bourton-on-the-Water in Gloucestershire, has run through France and crossed the border into Spain.
His run, which began in London on 25 May, has already covered close to 800 miles.
He hopes to arrive in time for the opening of the World Parkinson's Congress in Barcelona.
Mr Russell is being accompanied by his wife Nicky in the family camper van, their seven-year old Labrador Oscar and experienced cyclist Katie Miller.
He said he was doing "really well", despite being tired.
"The hills have been much bigger than I expected, they seem to go on and on forever," he told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.
"Apart from that, it has been pretty amazing."
He said having Parkinson's did not stop him from running.
"My hand tremor - I just get on with, it does not stop me," he said.
"If more people were aware of the benefits of exercise in regards to Parkinson's, they would probably find it pretty helpful."
Mrs Russell added: "It is a phenomenal thing he has done."
Two years ago, Mr Russell completed the 900-mile journey from John O'Groats to Land's End, much of it with a broken bone in his right ankle.
