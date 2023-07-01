Students from Gloucester schools taught blacksmithing to boost skills
Young people from disadvantaged backgrounds are being taught blacksmithing skills to boost their employability.
Gloucester charity the Ernest Cook Trust organised the course to teach six students practical skills.
The six tutors are teaching the course as part of their undergraduate artistic blacksmithing degree with Hereford College of Arts.
Students on the course are being helped to work towards employability awards.
Using a range of materials, they have produced everything from picnic benches and bird boxes, to bughouses and shelters, as well as sculptures that double up as habitats.
"It's been quite challenging. But it makes me feel really proud that I can achieve something like this, said student Thomas, 18.
"I never thought in a million years that I'd be able to do things like that."
During the blacksmithing week, they tackled the '150mm Challenge', where each student created a sculpture using 150mm (5.9 in) of metal, adopting the skills they have been taught.
The students being trained are from Farmor's School, Fairford; Abingdon & Witney College; and Paternoster School, Cirencester.
They have been working with Pete Tatham, The Ernest Cook Trust's Gloucestershire Education Officer in the Trust's workshop.
"Two of our students in particular want to be metalworkers, so this was an ideal opportunity for them," he said.
"Everyone goes home with a great big smile on their face. They've made some work which they take with them. It reinforced positive values and it gives them a great sense of wellbeing and purposefulness."
Six portable, coke-fired forges and six anvils were set up in a purpose-built outside space at the Ernest Cook Trust.
One of the tutors is undergraduate artistic blacksmithing student Gareth Middlehurst, from Hereford College of Arts.
"If we as blacksmiths don't take this craft forward then we will lose it and we can't let that happen," he said.
