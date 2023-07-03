Concern as Gloucester's protection officers withdrawn
There are concerns that anti-social behaviour could increase in Gloucester after the withdrawal of protection officers from the Kingsholm area.
The pair patrolled the railway station's underpass and nearby area and tackled issues such as street drinking, shoplifting and begging.
But they have been withdrawn after their £650,000 funding ran out.
The council said it understands residents' concerns and is looking at alternatives.
Councillor Jeremy Hilton said the "officers were doing a great job" and local businesses in the area they operate have "written to me requesting that these patrols continue".
"I agree with them," he added.
"I have asked the cabinet member councillor Raymond Padilla to secure funding so that the red jacket patrols can continue."
The funding was raised from Gloucester's Business Improvement District, with Gloucester City Council and Gloucestershire's Police and Crime Commissioner partnering with it, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.
Under its rules, the officers provided cover for 152 hours per week, seven days a week, 362 days of the year.
As part of their role, they were first aid trained and security industry authority approved and while they did not have the power of arrest, they could detain someone until the police arrive.
Councillor Angela Conder, who represents the area on the council, said she the decision "dismayed" her.
"With the economic outlook looking so poor, I can't help but think that Kingsholm will be even more on the front line than usual," she said.
"I hope some funds can be found to continue the good work of the city protection officers."
A Gloucester City Council spokesperson said: "Now that the underpass is closed for redevelopment and security for the square has been taken over, funding for the two city protection officers has come to an end.
"We understand people's concerns over this change and are looking into whether any alternative provision can be made."
