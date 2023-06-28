Gloucestershire road closes after police chase ends in car crash
A road has been closed after a car being pursued by a police car crashed into another vehicle and railings.
Painswick Road in Gloucester was shut after the incident happened at 17:15 BST, police said.
A Toyota Corolla crashed into a Ford Galaxy, railings, a telephone substation and a garden wall.
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, dangerous driving and driving with no insurance.
The driver of the Toyota was taken to hospital for an assessment and a passenger in the Toyota and the driver of the Ford were taken to the hospital for treatment for minor injuries.
