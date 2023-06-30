Fears Whitminster development could turn village into town
- Published
Dozens of local residents have objected to redevelopment plans, fearing their village will be turned into a town.
Two separate planning applications have been submitted to Stroud District Council to develop land north and south of Grove Lane, in Whitminster.
The plans, submitted by by Robert Hitchins Ltd, include 2,140 homes, a transport interchange and a school.
One resident said the village cannot cope with the extra population the housing would bring.
The resident said they moved to the area five years ago after being drawn to the vast countryside and village feel.
Another objector said they may leave the area if the scheme goes ahead, raising concerns about the increased amount of traffic on the A38, a major A-road in the area.
They said: "It will affect current wildlife with more roadkill and will probably affect the many birds we currently have in Whitminster.
"It's already a busy and congested area and there will be extra pressure on Culverhay surgery which covers the area and no provision of schools locally," they added.
Consultants working on the scheme said proposals have been designed while engaging with residents and will create housing choices and provide locals with areas of accessible open space.
They said the scheme would also deliver 4.8 hectares of land for employment, which would include a local centre with commercial businesses, shops and could include a pub and hot food takeaway.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, proposals for the northern site include up to 1,240 homes, 1.6 hectares for a local centre, a transport interchange hub, sports facilities and open space.
While the scheme to the south of the lane includes 900 residential properties, 4.8 hectares of employment land and a strategic transport hub along with sports and recreation facilities.
Officers are expected to consider both proposals by 31 August 31.