Gloucester cycle route plan opened to public consultation
- Published
Plans for a cycle route to improve sustainable travel have been opened up for residents' views.
The route would serve the heart of Gloucester city centre as part of a new 26-mile (46 km) cycle route running through the county.
It would link up with the B4063 Gloucester-to-Cheltenham cycleway, which is currently under construction.
Public consultation on the plan, also designed to improve things for pedestrians, runs until 7 August.
Gloucestershire County Council said the development would help create a more environmentally friendly county.
Councillor David Gray, cabinet member responsible for environment at Gloucestershire County Council, said: "These plans would help to link key sites in the city, including Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, Gloucester Transport Hub, the university and the college, as well as retail, leisure and employers."
The planned route would run from London Road across the junction at Black Dog Way, along Northgate Street and Southgate Street to St Ann Way.
It would also link Spa Road with Llanthony Road via Gloucester Quays, over the Llanthony Lift Bridge and Gloucestershire College, eventually creating a link between Stroud and Bishop's Cleeve.
The council has completed building a new walking and cycling route, between Arle Court roundabout in Cheltenham and the bridge over the M5 at Staverton.
Residents and business owners can look at the plans and discuss them with the project team at two events at Gloucester Guildhall.
The events will be held on Tuesday 11 July between 10:00 BST and 16:00 and Thursday 13 July between 12:00 and 18:00.
