Cotswolds pub punch death accused pleads guilty
A man has admitted the manslaughter of a man who died after being punched unconscious outside a pub.
Liam McKane, 53, punched Colin Leslie outside The Kingsbridge Inn, Bourton-on-the-Water, on Saturday 28 August 2021.
Mr Leslie, 51, died on 5 September 2021, eight days after he was attacked.
McKane, 53, from Uxbridge, Middlesex, pleaded guilty at Gloucester Crown Court and is due to be sentenced on 11 August.
He was released on conditional bail ahead of the next hearing.
In a statement issued shortly after the death of Mr Leslie, who was from Cheltenham, his family said: "Colin was a dearly loved son, father, brother, partner and uncle.
"Colin was always a happy guy who was well known to everyone and who touched so many lives.
"We as a family are absolutely heartbroken that he has been tragically taken from us like this. Our lives without Colin will never be the same again."
