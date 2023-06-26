Lechlade Grade II-listed bridge remains shut after crash
A historic Grade II-listed bridge which was damaged after a car crashed into it will be shut for the next few weeks.
The Halfpenny Bridge has been shut since the car crashed into it last week, leaving a driver needing hospital treatment.
The bridge on the A361 in Lechlade-on-Thames, Gloucestershire dates back to 1792.
Structural damage means it will not re-open to traffic until late July at the earliest, the council said.
The bridge is safe for pedestrians and cyclists while any repair work is carried out, it added.
It will be closed during the Royal International Air Tattoo, which starts on 14 July, and traffic congestion is expected.
