Man burnt in fire at business in Gloucestershire

A warehouse with smoke billowing out of itGlosFire
Firefighters are still tackling the fire at a premise in Gloucestershire

One man has been burnt in a fire at a business premises in a Gloucestershire village.

Firefighters were called to the scene off the A48 in Westbury-on-Severn, near Gloucester, at 07:30 BST and five fire engines are still tackling the blaze.

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it was contained to an approximate 66ft x 66ft (20m x 20m) area affecting a biomass boiler and wood pellets.

They added the man was treated by the ambulance service.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Glosfire

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Fire officers say anyone living or working near the area is advised to keep doors and windows closed as there may be smoke in the air.

Gloucestershire Police have also been in attendance.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.