Man burnt in fire at business in Gloucestershire
- Published
One man has been burnt in a fire at a business premises in a Gloucestershire village.
Firefighters were called to the scene off the A48 in Westbury-on-Severn, near Gloucester, at 07:30 BST and five fire engines are still tackling the blaze.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it was contained to an approximate 66ft x 66ft (20m x 20m) area affecting a biomass boiler and wood pellets.
They added the man was treated by the ambulance service.
Fire officers say anyone living or working near the area is advised to keep doors and windows closed as there may be smoke in the air.
Gloucestershire Police have also been in attendance.
