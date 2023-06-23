Cheltenham faces losing spa status after bacteria found in water
Cheltenham faces losing its 300-year-old spa status after bacteria made its health-giving water unfit for drinking.
The public had already been unable to taste the mineral water at Pittville Pump Room since the pandemic ended, while the council and Cheltenham Trust installed a new water system.
However, this work has been suspended after the bacteria was discovered.
Because of the problem council chiefs now fear it is unlikely to ever be fit for drinking again.
Cheltenham became known as a health and holiday spa town resort after the discovery of mineral springs in 1716, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Cheltenham Borough Council had been working with the trust to clean the water tank and system, ahead of installation of a new pump, originally in October 2021 but has still not taken place.
At the time, councillors hoped the water would be available for the public to try in January 2022 - but having found the bacteria they are trying to work out its source.
'Scope to disinfect system'
Max Wilkinson, cabinet member for economic development, culture, tourism and wellbeing, told a meeting: "If we find the source of the water is contaminated then my understanding is that it is unlikely that the water will ever be made fit for human consumption.
"If the source is not contaminated, then there may be scope to disinfect the system.
"However, the UV filters have been cleaned and replaced a number of times, and the system has been disinfected but bacteria was still present."
He explained an alternative option could be to replace the whole system but "clearly that would come at some cost to local taxpayers" and if the source was contaminated it would leave the water undrinkable anyway.
"For clarity, Cheltenham Borough Council is responsible for the building works that may arise and the repairs and maintenance of the system," he said.
"The Cheltenham Trust, which has responsibility for the testing of the spa water, has asked a specialist contractor to undertake a site visit within the next two weeks to review the system condition. That contractor has been asked to supply an options and costs proposal."
