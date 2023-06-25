Lechlade Grade II historic bridge damaged by car
A historic listed bridge has been damaged after a car crashed into it.
The Halfpenny Bridge on the A361 in Lechlade-on-Thames, Gloucestershire, is a Grade II listed building, dating back to 1792.
Police officers were called to the bridge at 13:40 BST on 20 June after reports that a car had collided with the bridge.
The male driver was taken to Great Western Hospital in Swindon for his injuries to be treated.
Gloucestershire Police said an investigation was ongoing and officers were awaiting analysis of the driver's blood to determine whether drink or drugs were a factor in the collision.
Engineers assessed that the damage has left the bridge structurally compromised and it cannot be opened to motor traffic.
The council said that given the special status of the bridge and the complexity of the repair, it is not currently known when the road will be able to be re-opened to cars.
However, the bridge is safe for pedestrians and cyclists currently and while any repair work is carried out.
Scheduled Ancient Monument
Halfpenny Bridge, which was built in 1792, is a Scheduled Ancient Monument and Grade II listed.
Gloucestershire County Council said that repairs will need to be agreed with Heritage England and will need to be in keeping with the original bridge.
The River Thames beneath the bridge and the footpath alongside the river will remain open.
The road will need to remain closed throughout the Royal International Air Tattoo, the world's largest military air show, which starts on 14 July.
Councillor Dom Morris, cabinet member responsible for highways at Gloucestershire County Council said: "We need to close Halfpenny Bridge while these works at carried out to keep everyone safe.
"I would like to apologise to residents and businesses for the inconvenience caused by this closure and appreciate their patience."
