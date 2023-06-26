Hundreds of residents oppose Newent housing plans
Hundreds of people have opposed new development plans over fears they could turn a town into a "dormitory".
Residents in Newent, Gloucestershire objected to plans to build 375 new homes, a new school and employment land.
Robert Hitchins Ltd's proposals to the Forest of Dean District Council are to develop almost 60 acres of agricultural land south of Gloucester Street.
A petition against the scheme has more than 460 signatures.
The outline planning application is for up to 375 homes, a first form entry primary school including nursery, up to 83,958 sq ft (1007496 in) of employment land and a centre which could have shops cafes and a hot food takeaway.
There are also more than 80 objections against the proposals on the council's website and some fear it will turn Newent into a dormitory town for Gloucester with "no identity".
Gridlock
Karen Draper, an objector, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that Newent was being overdeveloped with any new infrastructure being provided.
She said there was already congestion with lorries going through the town from Culver Street causing gridlock.
"The development plan has not been looked at and this is outside the development area. No provision for residents which includes a GP.
"Sewage works cannot cope already, lorries are always in and out all day," she said.
"Highways will not upgrade the B4215 to an A road even though it takes as much traffic as the A40."
Deborah Richardson, who is a small business owner in the town, has also strongly objected to the plans.
"Newent businesses are struggling as footfall is still low following Covid and we are struggling to pay our bills when our turnover is low," she said.
Ms Richardson said it was difficult to justify why new retail units needed to be built when there were empty shops in the town.
Consultants working on the scheme said the new estate would provide a range of one to five bedroom homes.
They believed the proposals demonstrated that a high quality, responsive and sustainable development was achievable and deliverable for land south east of Newent.
