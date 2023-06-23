Shire horse hit by car in Gloucestershire fundraising challenge
A farmer taking his team of Shire horses on a road trip for charity has called off the challenge after one of his animals was hit by a car.
Jamie Alcock hoped to raise money for three charities that have supported his family in the past.
The tour through Gloucestershire, Worcestershire and Hertfordshire was due to last three weeks.
But the challenge came to an abrupt end on on Friday a few hours after starting after one of the Shires was injured.
Mr Alcock, who runs Coldcroft Shires Farm, Gloucester, had hit the road with his horses William and Millie, along with Boo Boo, the farm's border collie, in an American-style trail wagon.
Millie is now in an equine hospital after going through a car windscreen on the A40 in Highnam.
It is hoped she will make a full recovery.
In a Facebook post, Mr Alcock said: "Fortunately, and most importantly, Millie was the only casualty.
"I will know more about her condition by Monday."
He added: "I don't feel like saying much more at this time, I think that shock has now started."
The drive which would have taken in the three counties and their cathedrals, with any money raised split between Police Care UK, the Samaritans and the RAF Association.
Mr Alcock's late brother, PC John Alcock, was supported by Police Care UK after being involved in a serious collision in Scotland in 2003 in his role as a royal protection officer.
He spent 14 years in a coma before his death in 2017 at the age of 54.
There is a strong family connection to the RAF Association, as Mr Alcock, his father and grandfather all served in the air force.
Before setting off, mr Alcock said: "I hope to raise as much money as possible for these charities as they support causes very close to my heart.
"Public servants, like members of the RAF and the Police, give so much in the service of our nation and we have a duty to make sure they can access the help and support they need, whenever they need it."
Following the collision, Gloucestershire Police said: "Police were called to a report of a collision involving a horse and a single vehicle on the A40 in Highnam at around 10.20am today.
"Nobody was believed to have been seriously injured in the collision.
"The horse has been taken to a vet where it is being treated and it is believed will make full recovery."
Anyone with dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.