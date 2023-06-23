Cheltenham youth club to tackle anti-social behaviour wins cash
A new youth club could soon be launched after a previous one closed during the Covid pandemic.
The St Paul's Activities Community Events Team (SPACE) plans to set up the centre in Cheltenham with money from the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).
The PCC's programme supports organisations with projects that aim to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.
The youth club would open in the St. Paul's Community Hub on Manser Street.
SPACE Chair Sarah Godfrey said the funding brings its opening one step closer.
"Pre-Covid, there was provision for children in the form of a kids' club, but this has since disbanded," she said.
"Since Covid, we have seen a significant rise in the amount of anti-social behaviour, and some criminal activity, which takes place primarily on the green space at St Paul's Walk by various youths of different ages.
"The aim of the Proud of St Paul's Walk project will be to educate youths living in the local area on the impacts of anti-social behaviour and also to teach them to have respect for the area where they are living."
'Avoid falling into crime'
The SPACE scheme is one of a number of projects in Cheltenham to be supported by the Commissioner's Fund, which also backs schemes across Gloucestershire.
Gloucestershire PCC Chris Nelson said: "For the current funding cycle, I wanted to focus on activities that will help keep young people from falling into crime and out of the clutches of criminal gangs.
"The SPACE initiative can offer exactly the sort of activities and opportunities that will occupy young people, keep them off the streets and away from anti-social behaviour."
The SPACE project is one of 18 to be selected, adding to more than 500 supported by the Commissioner's Fund since it was established in 2012.
