Gloucestershire trail map unveiled for Windrush anniversary
A celebratory black history trail map will be unveiled in train stations to mark the the 75th anniversary of HMT Empire Windrush's first UK arrival.
The map leads people to a series of sites in Gloucestershire and will be available at Gloucester train station.
It has been created by Black Ark Media to promote cultural appreciation.
Its distribution is part of events to mark the first arrival in 1948 of migrants from the Caribbean to help fill UK labour shortages.
Around 5,000 maps will appear at Gloucestershire train stations over the coming weeks.
The map has been commissioned by Gloucestershire Community Rail Partnership (GCRP), with funding from Active Gloucestershire.
It aims to deepen the understanding of both "British" and "black British" history while promoting cultural appreciation, active lifestyles, and community engagement.
It highlights walking routes and active rail and sustainable travel experiences located around Gloucestershire's nine railway stations, leading to a series of significant black history sites.
GCRP said the map has been designed to encourage people to adopt healthy habits and forge connections with their community through active rail travel.
Black Ark Media, founded by Derrick McLean and Ronnie McGrath, is dedicated to educating individuals about the history of black British people and their contributions to art, education and culture.
Derrick McLean, co-founder of Black Ark Media said: "We are excited to introduce this innovative Black History map, which not only celebrates our shared heritage but also encourages people to explore their surroundings and adopt active lifestyles.
"Through this map, we hope to foster cultural understanding, celebrate diversity, and create a sense of unity within the Gloucestershire community."
GCRP has joined up with local community groups to organise guided community walks through the summer.
