Stroud: Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a women on a canal path.
Gloucestershire Police said the incident happened at 18:15 BST near Chestnut Lane swing bridge in Stroud on Saturday, 17 June.
He was walking behind the woman and asked her for the time, then jogged to catch up to her and grabbed her.
He pulled her towards him and sexually assaulted her before she managed to distract him and run away.
The victim, who is in her 30s, sought help from nearby people.
The man has now been released on bail.
Police said they believe he may have followed the victim from Lidl on Dudbridge Road and onto the canal path, and are keen to hear from any shoppers who saw suspicious activity in the area.
The man was described as being white and was wearing blue jeans and a grey jumper.
