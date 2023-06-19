Gloucester fire: Woman hurt falling from burning flat
A woman has suffered serious injuries after falling from a third-story balcony while trying to escape a fire.
The Matson home of Samantha Duke and her family was heavily damaged in the blaze on the outskirts of Gloucester on Saturday.
Four people, who had been trapped in the building, were taken to hospital for treatment.
A donation page has been launched to raise £5000 for the family.
Ms Duke fractured bones in her legs while trying to escape flames which blocked the only other exit to the flat, her sister told the BBC.
She said the-mother-of-two became distressed seeing the fire crack the balcony window, and then fell. Her husband had already lowered their two children to the ground, helped by passers-by, she said.
A fundraising appeal launched by family friend Rachel Marshall says: "There are two children who now have no home and no clothes or toys, parents who have lost all memories of items that were in the property."
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at around 17:00 BST on Saturday to a fire at a residential property at Chatcombe House on Penhill Road.
A spokesperson explained the third floor was 20% damaged by fire and 72% damaged by smoke.
"The fire is being treated as accidental," they added.
