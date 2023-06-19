Coleford murder accused due to face trial
A man accused of a fatal stabbing in the Forest of Dean is due to face trial in December.
Neil Woodley is charged with the murder of Luke Wasley, 20, in Oakfields, Coleford, on 14 June.
The 49-year-old has also been charged with wounding with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against two other men.
At Bristol Crown Court, Mr Woodley - who did not enter a plea - was told he was due on trial on 4 December.
Mr Woodley, of Blakes Way, Coleford, is next due in court on 18 August for a plea hearing.
He is currently being held in custody and Robin Shallard, defending, made no application for bail.
