Forest of Dean stabbing: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Forest of Dean.
Neil Anthony Woodley is accused of murdering Luke Wasley, 20, in Oakfields, Coleford, in the early hours of Wednesday.
The 49-year-old, of Blakes Way, Coleford, has also been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
This relates to the same date and two other men, police said.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said four other people who had been arrested on suspicion of murder had been released and would face no further action.
In a tribute to him, Mr Wasley's family described him as "a funny, charming and loveable man".
"A light has gone out in our world. He will never be replaced in our hearts," they added.
