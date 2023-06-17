240-year-old violin passed on to young Tewkesbury musician
A young musician will play with a symphony for the first time, thanks to a stranger who passed on his instrument in his will.
Trevor Pleass, from Hucclecote, died in April and left his 240-year-old violin to any Gloucestershire Academy of Music student in need of an instrument.
The violin is now being used by grade 7 violinist, Natasha, 16, from Tewkesbury.
Natasha said she was "over the moon" when she received the violin.
She added, playing the violin was "her life".
Natasha will be performing with the Gloucestershire Symphony Orchestra for the first time at St Barnabas' Church on 17 June.
"She is ready and looking forward to it," Natasha's dad Glenn told the BBC.
"I am of course very proud of her."
Glenn said he believes Natasha's engagement at the academy meant she deserved the violin.
"She gets involved at the Gloucestershire Academy of Music, she helps out every Saturday with the younger children," he said.
Natasha was presented with the violin by Mr Pleass' daughters Sue Johnson and Jackie Rodgers.
The 18th century violin, given to Mr Pleass by his father, features a distinctive lion's head scroll and was played by him up until the age of 93.
Mr Pleass, who played with the symphony orchestra for more than 25 years, died in April aged 96.Ms Johnson said: "It was lovely to see Natasha with Dad's violin and to know that it will be used and enjoyed.
"It was Dad's wish that it should be donated to GAM and Natasha is the perfect choice." Her sister, Ms Rodgers, added: "Dad was given the violin by his father, who was conductor or the Llandaff Operatic Society in Cardiff."
Natasha said when she finishes her A-levels, she will apply to the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and continue playing the violin.
