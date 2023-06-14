Coleford murder inquiry launched after stabbing
A murder investigation has been launched by police after a man was found with fatal stab wounds.
Emergency services were called to Oakfields Road in Coleford at around 00.30 BST, following reports of the stabbing.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another man, who was also stabbed, was taken to hospital.
Four men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder, Gloucestershire Police said.
They remain in custody and police believe all those involved were known to each other.
A heightened police presence to reassure people is expected in Coleford over the coming days, the force said.
The Major Crime Investigation Team said it was in the "early stages" of its inquiries and witnesses or anyone with information has been urged to come forward.
