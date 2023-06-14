Controversial Gloucester sports complex 'will bring health benefits'
- Published
A sports complex set to be built on a Gloucester playing field will bring "health and wellbeing" benefits to the community, a councillor insists.
Gloucester City Council's has been criticised for approving the development on Blackbridge playing fields, Podsmead, last week despite local opposition.
More than 600 residents signed a petition to block the scheme.
But councillor Stephanie Chambers said the plans would be good for the city.
Ms Chambers, a cabinet member whose remit covers planning and housing strategy, said she understood residents' concerns over road safety issues and a loss of green space.
Speaking after the planning committee gave the development the green light, she said: "I do understand the concerns of the residents living nearby the scheme.
"However, the planning conditions implemented on the scheme will limit any disruption to the immediate neighbours.
"On balance this is a great scheme for the whole of the Gloucester community bringing health and welling benefits to so many people in our city."
The proposals were developed by the Blackbridge Charitable Community Benefit Society and includes a community and sports hub housing changing rooms, a fitness studio and viewing areas.
It will also have an all-weather pitch with flood lights, car parking, new vehicular access, and a play area.
But residents fear it will lead to an increase in traffic and road safety issues and a loss of green open space, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Those opposed to the plans previously described it as a "concrete jungle" and fear it will lead to the loss of wildlife and increase noise, air and light pollution.