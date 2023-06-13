Police appeal after man approaches girls in Blakeney
Police are appealing for information after two young girls were approached by a man telling them he would like to kiss them.
He approached the two pre-teen girls as they walked home on New Road in the village of Blakeney at around 23:50 BST on 31 May, Gloucestershire Police said.
The man was white and about 40 to 50 years old, the force added.
He was wearing blue jeans, a grey and white top and a grey North Face beanie hat.
Police said they had made a number of enquiries in relation to the incident, including house-to-house visits, but are appealing for anyone who has not yet spoken to them to come forward.
