Stroud town centre hit by flooding after heavy rain
Thunderstorms and heavy rain have caused flash-flooding in a Gloucestershire town.
Rain in the late afternoon on Monday saw roads in Stroud town centre flooded, causing problems for motorists into the evening.
Traffic was at a standstill on Slad Road, Merrywalks and Beeches Green, with some stretches of road submerged.
Bystanders at the scene told the BBC the flooding was also preventing ambulances from getting through.
