Woodchester Park death: Warning over wild swimming
The death of a man while swimming in a lake at the weekend has led to safety warnings.
The man's body was recovered by Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service from a lake in Woodchester Park at around 18:40 BST on Saturday.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said he was believed to be a man in his 40s, from Nailsworth, and that his family had been informed.
The circumstances surrounding the man's death are still unclear.
Warnings have now been issued by councillors and the National Trust, which looks after the grounds surrounding Woodchester Mansion.
Lakes 'hide dangers'
A National Trust spokesperson said: "We are saddened to hear of the incident at Woodchester Park. The safety of visitors is our priority and swimming is not permitted in the lakes.
"The lakes are deep, cold and hide many dangers. In addition, mobile phone coverage is poor and it is not easy to call for help quickly."
The trust added that signs on site warm that swimming is not allowed.
Local councillors Steve Robinson and Ashley Smith have issued a joint statement calling for an urgent meeting between local authorities following the tragedy.
"The problem with the lakes at Woodchester Park is that there is so much debris below the surface, creating a very dangerous place to swim in.
"Sadly, this is not the first fatality in the lakes.
"As county and district councillors we feel that suitable measures need to be taken to prevent any further loss of life."
Just a few days before the tragedy, Stroud neighbourhood policing team tweeted a strong warning about the dangers of wild swimming.