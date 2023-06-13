The Forum: Work progresses on Gloucester's £107m 'cyber hub'
Work is well underway on the latest phase of one of Gloucester's biggest ever developments - the Forum.
The £107m project will bring a boutique hotel, rooftop bar, a gym and a new multi-storey car park to the city centre.
Once complete it will also include 135,000 sq ft of office space aimed at attracting cyber businesses.
The campus, part of efforts to revitalise King's Quarter, could bring up to 1,500 jobs.
Construction work on this phase started in March and already there is a new view in Gloucester - the city's cathedral highlighted between the imposing buildings emerging where the old bus station once stood.
Gloucester City Council leader Cllr Richard Cook said: "The Forum is an integral part of the wider £200m regeneration of Gloucester's city centre.
"Together with the regeneration of Kings Quarter and the completion of phase one of The Forum, we are making great progress to create a place that serves businesses and residents' needs today," he added.
It is hoped that the new development will be an attractive gateway to the city, particularly for visitors arriving by bus or train.
Emily Gibbon, manager, Gloucester Business Improvement District (BID), said: "First impressions count.
"It's a real balance of what we have down in the docks already; the regeneration went in there about 13 years ago and it's really paid off.
"Now it's this side and King's Square is a pivotal piece of that with the university going in too. It's such a positive change for Gloucester," she said.
Esther Croft, Development Director Reef Group, said: "The Forum is absolutely life-changing for the city. It's been long-awaited and much-deserved.
"We want it to have a direct impact on the community. This is about more jobs for local people and better opportunities for young people and the older generation as well," she added.
The first phase - which includes 19 apartments boasting rooftop gardens with views of Gloucester Cathedral - was finished in 2022.
Phase two construction work started in March and is progressing steadily towards completion, which is expected in 2024.
