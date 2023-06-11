Appeal over alleged upskirting offence in Stroud cafe
- Published
Police have issued CCTV images after a man was said to be secretly filming a girl on his mobile phone in a coffee shop in Gloucestershire.
It is believed the man committed the offence of upskirting, at Coffee no.1, on George Street, in Stroud, at about 14:20 BST on Friday.
The offence involves the taking of a picture under a person's clothing without them knowing.
He is described as white, 5ft 9ins (175cm) tall, aged between 40 and 50.
He had shaved grey hair, stubble and was wearing blue visor sunglasses and shorts, Gloucestershire Police said.
When the man was challenged in the coffee shop he stood up and left.
"The victim was left very distressed and shaken by the incident," a force spokesperson said.
"While the CCTV is not of a high quality, it does show that the man's vehicle was distinctive - a small red 4x4 with what appears to be lengths of plastic fascia or similar strapped to the roof.
"It is hoped some one will remember seeing it and the driver."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.