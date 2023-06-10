Giant mechanical fox to lead Gloucester parade
- Published
A 16.4ft (5m) mechanical fox will lead a parade celebrating Gloucester's heritage.
Farrah the Fox arrives in Gloucester next month, when she will be welcomed to the city by another giant puppet dubbed Sabrina, the Spirit of the River Severn.
Taller than a double-decker bus, Farrah is animated by two puppeteers from the inside.
The two puppets will form part of a parade in the city on 01 July.
Farrah has been designed by Tony Mason and fabricated by artists of Emergency Exit Arts.
Sabrina is a giant walk-about puppet that has been co-created with local groups and artists in collaboration with puppet makers Thingumajig Theatre. It was created to be an embodiment of the city's heritage and spirit.
As the puppets move through the city, Farrah will be given gifts from different community groups and bring people together in a street carnival.
The parade will travel from Kings Square to Westgate Street, the heart of Gloucester's Cathedral Quarter High Street Heritage Action Zone.
Farrah and Sabrina will be accompanied by bands, roller skaters, dancers and "creatures of the river".
The route will be decorated to celebrate the rich wildlife and myths of the River Severn.
This event has been devised by Historic England and Emergency Exit Arts with Artistic Director, Manuela Benini, in partnership with Gloucester City Council, Art Shape, Strike A Light, and local partners collaborating with Gloucester residents.
It is part of Hi! Street Fest, a landmark nation-wide commission with Emergency Exit Arts and the culmination of Historic England's major cultural programme across England's high streets, supported using public funding by Arts Council England.
Harriet West, Gloucester Hi! Street Fest project manager said: "Gloucester is a wonderful mixture of the ancient and the new - it's what gives the city its unique character."
Councillor Richard Cook, leader of Gloucester City Council, added: "This will be a fantastic event and really help to highlight everything that is being done to restore and regenerate one of our city's most historic streets."
