Cheltenham fatal crash: Tribute paid to Linda Sawle
The family of a woman who died after being struck by a car as she crossed the road have said "words cannot describe" the pain they are feeling.
Linda Sawle, 62, died on Sunday, two days after an incident involving a BMW in the Hester's Way area of Cheltenham.
She was crossing the road on the corner of Bramley Road at the junction with Tanners Road at the time.
A man, 21, and a woman, 22, arrested in connection with the incident have been released as investigations continue.
The pair, both from Scotland, were detained on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
Linda's family said in a tribute: "We are saddened to announce the loss of our wife, mother, and nanny, Linda Sawle on Sunday, 4 June.
"Words cannot describe the loss we are feeling as a family."
Gloucestershire Police has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information about it, to contact the force.
