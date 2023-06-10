Gloucester concerned over factory's 'smell and noise'
- Published
Residents are concerned a factory's expansion plans will worsen the "smell and noise".
Manufacturer Permali in Gloucester has applied for a permit which will allow them to use more than 200 tonnes of solvents per year.
People who live near the factory are concerned about their latest plans.
Company directors have agreed to meet with residents, councillors and the city's MP to address concerns over the issue.
Gloucester City Councillor Lyn Ackroyd is calling for the meeting to be held as soon as possible.
"The smells and noise that residents have put up with are being made worse.
"The meeting that they are willing to have with residents, us as the Moreland ward councillors and the resident's association needs to happen soon for all concerned."
The firm has been operating in the city since 1937, when it was engaged in the manufacture of propeller blades for Spitfire and Hurricane fighter planes, and was purchased by the Diamorph Group in 2021.
Since the acquisition, the business has hired around 100 workers to expand its product rage which includes composite bearings and components for the global Marine, Rail and pump markets.
The firm has invested £2m to ensure their operations have the "least possible adverse impact" on the health of employees and nearby businesses and residents.
A spokesperson for the company said they have been keeping residents informed about their plans for the factory.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk