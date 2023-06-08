Charity concerned after Stroud man given 'small charge' for indecency
A charity has said people feel "let down" after a man who masturbated in public and intimidated women was given what it described as a "small charge".
Simon Clifford Jones, 42, admitted to two section 4A public order offences and was given a community order and fined last month.
But This Ends Now, lobbyists against sexual violence towards women and non-binary people said it was "a concern".
Co-founder Nikki Owen said the law has "let this offender of the hook".
Jones from Nailsworth, appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates' court last month over the offences committed close to the canal in Stroud.
He admitted the offences and, on 2 May this year, was was sentenced to a community order with a requirement to complete 105 hours of unpaid work.
He was also ordered to participate in rehabilitation activity, pay £114 to fund victim services and £165 in prosecution costs.
But Ms Owen said the sentence "effectively" gives the "green light for others to do it and for it to get even worse".
"First of all, we thank the police in locating the criminal and pressing charges, and bringing it to court. There was a lot of fear in the community so we appreciate that being done," she said.
"However, women and non-binary people, have been completely let down because of the law.
She said he "effectively received 105 hours unpaid work and £114 to fund victim services" which "signals you can do these things and the consequences aren't that big".
"How well does that capture the seriousness of the acts," she added.
After the sentencing, Det Con Jon Furse, from the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team at Gloucestershire Police, said: "Jones' actions and comments were frightening for the victims, and his behaviour is completely unacceptable."
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Paul Cruise said: "There has been a feeling of fear in the Stroud community following several incidents which happened along the canal and cycle paths.
"Jones has now admitted to being the man responsible for several of those offences, which caused serious alarm and distress to a number of people."
