Police 'found cannabis bags' in Kingswood off licence
A business could lose its licence after police allegedly found cannabis "in sweet bags".
Officers allegedly found more than a kilogram of cannabis in a raid at the off licence and shop in Bristol, and are now asking South Gloucestershire Council to revoke its licence.
It would mean Fosters, on New Cheltenham Road, could soon be barred from selling alcohol.
The matter will be debated at a council meeting on 8 June.
According to council papers, Avon and Somerset Police said phones, scales and cash were also found on the premises of the shop, which is also known as Malt Off Licence.
A report published ahead of the licensing review said officers went to the shop on 30 March after being given information "from several different sources" that cannabis was being sold there.
"In the shop stock room, they located suspected cannabis in plastic carrier bags," the report said.
"Two plastic boxes were also located, one contained numerous small self-sealing plastic bags which contained suspected cannabis, the other contained numerous small paper sweet bags that also contained suspected cannabis. An unknown amount of cash was also located that was not in the shop till.
"Officers then searched a flat above the shop and located a further considerable amount of suspected cannabis, along with plastic and paper bags consistent with those that had been found in the stock room in the shop.
"They also located an unknown amount of cash along with several mobile phones, financial documents and weighing scales."
The report also stated that a total of 1.4 kilograms of cannabis was seized, some of which was split up into individual bags of one gram, 3.5 grams, and seven grams.
According to Avon and Somerset Police, nobody has been arrested or charged at this time following a warrant, but one person has attended a voluntary police interview in connection with those enquiries.
