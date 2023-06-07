Paralysed Stroud man fundraises in Royal Jubilee virtual 500 Race
A man who was paralysed after contracting meningitis during a trip is doing a race for charity.
Jonathan Brough, from Gloucestershire, became ill and was immobilised from the neck down while training as a ski instructor in Canada in 2007.
The 34-year-old from Minchinhampton needs constant support and a ventilator but has always been determined to fundraise and tell his story.
He is aiming to raise £1,700 for the NHS and is closing in on his target.
Mr Brough has been raising money for charity whilst doing the Royal Jubilee virtual 500 Race - riding the equivalent distance from London to Scotland.
"I want to overcome it and not let it stop me from doing things," Mr Brough said.
"Even in the early days of my injury, I never wanted to give up."
He said fundraising is close to his heart and over the years he has completed challenges lasting hundreds of miles.
In a previous challenge, he used his specially-adapted chair, which he controls with his mouth, to go up and down steep hills in Stroud, to match the height of Everest, more than 29,000ft (8,839m).
He took on the feat to raise money for the NHS.
"It wasn't like climbing for real, but it was still quite powerful," Mr Brough said.
"Around lockdown and Covid, it felt like the right thing to do and the right people to give the money to."
He has also written and performed a song called Six Months, with the help of his carers to share what it was like when he lost his ability to speak for six months after his injury.
"When I was unable to speak that day, it was such a massive thing for me. I didn't know if I would be able to speak again," he said.
"I really like music, it's a really good way of portraying my story and talking about things to people."
Mr Brough has worked with a journalist to write a book about his story and said he is looking forward to it being released.
"I felt I had a story to tell and it's been kind of fulfilling. Maybe in a way its like like counselling for myself," he added.
