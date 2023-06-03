Wotton-under-Edge to Yate Bus wins temporary reprieve after concerns
A bus service facing the axe has won a temporary reprieve.
Concerns were raised by locals over cuts to the 84/85 bus service between Wotton-Under-Edge and Yate.
Due to end on 3 June, South Gloucestershire Council said it will now continue with a limited timetable for a further three months, while a longer-term solution is explored.
Barbara Lawrence, the organiser of the 'Save the W-U-E to Yate bus group' said: "Everyone involved is delighted."
Ms Lawrence said while it was "wonderful" to have a three month extension, she hopes the local authorities can keep "communication open and just find a final solution for us."
Working in partnership with Gloucestershire County Council to continue some of the service, South Gloucestershire Council said the new replacement 84/85 bus run by The Big Lemon will operate every two hours in each direction from 5 June.
The council said school journeys to Chipping Sodbury and Katharine Lady Berkeley have been retained except for the afternoon journey from Chipping Sodbury School.
'Work closely'
They said while "it wasn't possible to find an exact like for like replacement", they hoped "that the recently launched demand responsive transport will be able to help cover any gaps."
Chris Willmore, cabinet member for planning, regeneration and infrastructure at South Gloucestershire Council, said: "We know how vital this service is to many of our local communities and share the concerns about its removal."
"We are very grateful to the various campaign groups for all they have been doing to collect the heart-breaking evidence of these impacts and bring them to the centre stage of this issue."
He said they will now "work closely" with neighbouring authorities including the West of England Combined Authority and relevant town and parish councils "to secure the route's future."
Philip Robinson, cabinet member for bus transport at Gloucestershire County Council, said: "We knew from the outset just how damaging these cuts would be for our residents, when we were first made aware of the proposals at the start of this year.
"We're pleased to financially contribute to this three month offer but ultimately we want a longer term solution for our residents," he added.
