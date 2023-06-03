World's best penguin contest won by Cotswolds Birdland resident
A penguin from the Cotswolds has been coronated as the world's favourite of his species.
Spike, a resident at Birdland Park and Gardens in Bourton-on-the-Water, received his winner's trophy and crown after winning a global competition held by charity Penguins International.
The king penguin hatched at the centre in 2007 and was hand-reared after his mother and father abandoned him.
Head keeper Alistair Keen said it was "overwhelming" to see Spike's support.
Spike, who shares a fishing village-themed enclosure with other king penguins and Humboldt penguins, was also given a throne for the weekend.
Birdland, which has more than 500 birds, is home to England's only colony of king penguins.
Mr Keen said: "He's obviously a particular favourite with me, but for him to have made quite such a global impact is incredible."
"As well as being great news for Spike, the worldwide awareness created by the competition is also incredibly important for penguin conservation," he added.
Spike off entrants from Australia, America and Canada in the March of The Penguins Madness competition to go through to the final against an African penguin called Mai from the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa in Hawaii.
The reaction worldwide was so big, the organisers said they had to extend the voting period due to their website crashing.
