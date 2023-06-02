Man banned from parts of Stroud after indecent incidents
A man who masturbated in public and shouted frightening and intimidating comments at women has been banned from parts of a town.
Simon Clifford Jones, 42 from Nailsworth, appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates' court last month over the offences committed close to the canal in Stroud.
He admitted two public order offences and outraging public decency.
Police said his behaviour had caused "serious alarm and distress".
Jones was charged with two section 4A public order offences, when a person uses threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.
He was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which prohibits him from going to the canal path adjacent to Dr Newton's Way, the cycle path adjacent to Selsley Hill, and Woodchester Park.
'Fled to supermarket'
On 17 July last year a woman was walking along the canal path near to Dr Newton's Way when she saw Jones stood behind a bush along the path.
As the victim walked past, she heard an obscene phrase shouted at her.
Four days later, on 21 July, a woman was walking along the cycle track next to Selsley Hill in Dudbridge when she saw Jones travelling along the path towards her.
She heard a man shout a similarly obscene comment at her, and then saw Jones stood behind her.
The woman sought refuge in a nearby supermarket and called police.
Jones admitted the offences and, on 2 May this year, was was sentenced to a community order with a requirement to work 105 hours unpaid work.
He was also ordered to participate in rehabilitation activity, pay £114 to fund victim services and £165 in prosecution costs.
On Tuesday 23 May, Jones appeared in court again and pleaded guilty to one count of outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner.
The incident happened at around 15:00 BST on 5 February on a public footpath which goes over Dr Newton's Way near Waitrose.
He admitted the offence and was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 to the CPS and £32 to victim services.
'A feeling of fear'
DC Jon Furse, from the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team, said: "Jones' actions and comments were frightening for the victims, and his behaviour is completely unacceptable."
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Paul Cruise said: "There has been a feeling of fear in the Stroud community following several incidents which happened along the canal and cycle paths.
"Jones has now admitted to being the man responsible for several of those offences, which caused serious alarm and distress to a number of people."
