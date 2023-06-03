Cirencester boy to take penalty at FA Cup for charity
A teenager who had brain cancer has been invited to take a half-time penalty kick at The FA Cup final.
Edward, a 14-year-old from Cirencester, was diagnosed with the cancer in September 2020.
On the day of his final operation in August 2021, Edward launched a campaign to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.
His parents said: "Each kick is a major achievement for a boy who came out of surgery unable to walk or talk."
Edward's "100 Strikes Against Cancer" challenge involves taking 100 penalty kicks at 100 different locations - whether it's in a field with makeshift goalposts or in a stadium at a cup final - with the hopes of raising £100,000 for Brain Tumour Research.
The idea came to him whilst he was going through a "horrendous" treatment programme which consisted of multiple operations, high-dose radiotherapy and months of chemotherapy.
Prior to his diagnosis, Edward played for his local club.
His "passion" of football acted as an escape in hospital, where he "didn't have to think about the sickness, hair loss, operations, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, infections, loneliness, the fear or pain."
"Football helped keep me going and it helped give me strength.
"It helped bring me together with the outside world", he said.
On Saturday, he will take a half-time penalty kick against Manchester United's mascot, Fred the Red, at The FA Cup final match between Manchester City and Manchester United.
Edward is a big fan of Manchester United, and was given a surprise by the club's manager, Erik ten Hag, this week.
Appearing on a video message on BBC Points West, he congratulated Edward's fundraising efforts and described him as "a brave and inspirational young man."
Anne, Edward's mother, said "As parents, we're not only incredibly proud of our son and how brave he was through treatment, but for him to stand back and actually want to raise money to help other people. It's inspirational."
"It was a shock to us - when Ed was going through treatment - to learn that actually brain cancers are the number one cancer killer of children and adults under 40", she added.
She also thanked the "incredible" staff at Bristol Children's Hospital and the Emily Kent unit in Gloucester for supporting Edward during his previous and ongoing care.
So far, Edward has raised almost £70,000 for Brain Tumour Research.
