Gloucestershire cheese rolling event strains emergency services
A cheese rolling extreme sport event put a strain on the emergency services, a safety advisory group has said.
Hundreds of competitors chased a 7lb (3kg) cheese down Coopers Hill, near Gloucester, on Monday.
People suffered injuries including broken ankles, concussion, a broken leg, and a suspected seizure.
The Tewkesbury Borough Safety Group (SAG) said police and fire services would no longer staff the event until organisers came up with a safety plan.
In a statement, the SAG, which monitors safety at public events, said six people were taken to hospital by ambulance after Monday's event.
"Double-crewed ambulances and rapid response vehicles needed a police escort to gain access to the site, in order to clear a path through the crowds.
"This put a strain on the resources of both Gloucestershire Constabulary and South West Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust for a considerable time," the SAG added.
The group, which advises on safety at events, said it had "no desire or power" to stop the event but called for organisers to come up with a decent safety plan.
"In the interim, police, fire and ambulance services will not be in attendance at the event, though of course will respond to any emergencies," the SAG statement added.
The annual event attracts thousands of spectators, including some from across the world.
