Gloucestershire firefighters face surging equipment costs
- Published
Vital lifesaving equipment has more than doubled in price in recent years, a senior firefighter has warned.
The rises have been blamed on Brexit, the cost-of-living crisis and the conflict in Ukraine.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said teams were also waiting a long time for new kit to be delivered.
Mike Hammond, head of logistics and resources, told Gloucestershire County councillors rising costs were "playing havoc" with budgets.
He told the Fire and Rescue Scrutiny committee the cost of a handheld hose branch has now reached £800, up from £300 a few years ago, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The price of firefighter gloves has now risen to £97 when previously they were £42, and high-pressure water hoses are now £320 - up from £206.
E-force spreaders, which cut through metal and are used to access vehicles involved in accidents, have risen from £6,398.00 to £7,294.00.
'Implication for the budget'
Mr Hammond also cited a stretcher, which was ordered in July 2021 but did not arrive until 15 months later, as an example of the supply difficulties the service is facing.
"It plays havoc for me as a budget holder," he said.
"You think you order (equipment) one year and then suddenly it comes in another year and it's got an implication for the budget."
Committee chairman Jeremy Hilton, of Kingsholm and Wotton ward, asked if any of the price increases were as a consequence of the UK leaving the European Union.
Mr Hilton said: "I'm sure quite a lot of the supplies we are getting are from the European Union - has that had an impact on the costs we are paying and also maybe the supply times?"
He added: "If manufacturers in the UK are buying in components from the EU they might well be having more difficulty getting parts, more red tape to bring things in."
Mr Hammond said he "could not disagree" with Mr Hilton's comments, but added that increased costs were due to a number of factors including the Ukraine war and gas prices.
The officer made the comments as part of a briefing to update councillors on the fire services' kit and personal protective equipment
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk