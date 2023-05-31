Increased demand putting pressure on Gloucestershire mental health charity
- Published
A mental health charity which supports young people is under pressure due to its growing waiting list.
Young Gloucestershire has a waiting list of up to six months for those seeking support, saying the need for its services has increased due to Covid and the cost of living crisis.
The charity says it is struggling to recruit workers with the right skills.
Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Trust said a rise in mental health referrals was part of a national trend.
Ione Sime, senior manager for therapeutic services at Young Gloucestershire, said: "We have definitely observed an increase in need for our services all across the county."
Ms Sime said it was an improving picture for the charity with more posts being filled and waiting times coming down, but it had not been without its challenges.
"One of the things we try to do is offer regular check-ins for young people, so they understand where they are on the waiting list and who they can contact it they need to, so that while they're waiting we're reducing any escalation in their mental health wellbeing," she added.
Toni Hawkins, 19, from Stroud, said waiting for months for support made her feel lonely.
"I had noone to talk to when I really needed someone to talk to," she said.
"It made my anxiety and depression worse. It was really hard to see a way through," added Ms Hawkins.
She said she first struggled with anxiety and depression five years ago and that she could not access the support she needed from her school, as the counsellor had an overwhelming number of students to see.
Willow Morrison-Dawson, 18, said she had a similar experience in struggling to access support.
"If you really need help then and there, it is not really helpful," she said.
"It made me feel like I was not worth having the help I needed," she added.
Both were referred to Young Gloucestershire through The Prince's Trust.
The Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Trust said in a statement: "Referrals to our Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services have increased, as they have nationally, in recent years.
"Unfortunately, this is leading to longer waiting times than we would want but we are putting great efforts not only into supporting the young people and families on our waiting list but supporting the recruitment of and training of children and young people's mental health professionals."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk