Whitminster pub attack leaves victim with broken ankle
- Published
Police say they need witnesses to come forward after a "serious" assault involving a group of people.
The victim, a man aged in his 50s, suffered a broken ankle after being attacked outside a pub in Whitminster.
Gloucestershire Police said officers were called to the war memorial area of The Close at about 20:30 BST on 25 April.
The force said the victim was reportedly attacked by people who had come out of the nearby Whitminster Inn.
Two men from Gloucester, aged 24 and 32, and a 46-year-old woman from Dursley, were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, and later released on police bail.
Police say they want to hear from a number of people who were in the area at the time of the assault.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Annabel Brittain said: "The victim sustained a really nasty injury during this incident which could sadly impact his way of life moving forward.
"Numerous people were in the area at the time and I'm urging anyone who has information but hasn't yet spoken to police to please contact us as soon as possible."
The victim was treated at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk